Seoul stocks extend gains on Wall Street rallies, vaccine hopes
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning, taking a cue from record gains on Wall Street, as U.S. political uncertainty receded with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden starting his White House transition.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.14 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,633.9 as of 11:20 a.m.
Also, investor sentiment ran high in the global financial markets, amid growing optimism that continued progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and transition to Biden's trade friendly administration would hasten the economic recovery.
Foreign investors continued to rake in local heavyweights after extending their buying streak for a 14th straight session the previous day.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.54 percent to 30,046.24 points, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite adding 1.31 percent. The S&P 500 also gained 1.62 percent, refreshing its record.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.3 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edging up 0.1 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 0.5 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 0.91 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slipped 0.25 percent. Celltrion spiked 9.29 percent, following reports that the company is about to file for conditional approval for its antibody treatment CT-P59.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, gained 0.28 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO climbed 1.23 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver slid 0.18 percent, while its rival Kakao retreated 1.34 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,107.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.35 won from the previous session's close.
