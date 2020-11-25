Moon says COVID-19 crisis highlighting significance of AI sector
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday reviewed South Korea's campaign for the past year to develop its artificial intelligence (AI) sector and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting relevant industries.
He was attending an event, joined by representatives from some local firms engaging in AI businesses, held at the KINTEX exhibition center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. They included Naver, Kakao, KT, SK Telecom and Samsung Electronics.
It was part of the president's almost weekly on-site inspections of businesses associated with his administration's bold push for the Korean version of the New Deal.
Expanding digital infrastructure is a pillar of the so-called K-New Deal project along with a campaign to promote environment-friendly industries.
Moon noted that the COVID-19 crisis has served as a chance to confirm the potential of the nation's AI field, as it has become a "core driver" to overcome the crisis via the Digital New Deal, according to Cheong Wa Dae. Contact-free businesses are booming in South Korea and many other parts of the globe amid the protracted coronavirus outbreak. The nation has actively used digital technologies to monitor and trace the sources of virus transmissions.
He recalled the government's campaign to foster the sector since announcing a national strategy for it in December last year and having discussions on a future vision.
He requested that private companies spearhead "bold investment" and make win-win efforts to help enhance the nation's AI competitiveness.
He pledged that the government won't spare efforts to support the AI sector by clearing legal and systemic obstacles.
