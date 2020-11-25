48 coronavirus cases confirmed at aerobics center in Seoul
18:45 November 25, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- A total of 48 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed at an aerobics center in western Seoul as of Wednesday, raising concerns of a new cluster infection.
The Gangseo Ward Office said 44 patrons and officials of the center were diagnosed with the coronavirus, after four cases were detected the previous day.
The authorities are testing family members and contacts of the patients.
The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea reached nearly 400 on Wednesday amid sporadic cluster infections across the country.
