(LEAD) 52 coronavirus cases confirmed at aerobics center in Seoul
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more info from 2nd para)
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- A total of 52 coronavirus cases have been confirmed at an aerobics center in western Seoul as of Wednesday, raising concerns of a major cluster infection.
The Gangseo Ward Office said 47 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus at the facility, after the first outbreak was reported on Monday, and another four cases on Tuesday.
Health authorities have tested 74 patrons and six instructors of the center. Of them, 52 tested positive and the remaining 15 patrons, as well as the patients' family members and contacts, were undergoing testing, officials said.
The aerobics center has trouble ventilating as it is located in the basement, they said.
Public facilities in the Gangseo district, including 35 libraries, 10 physical training facilities and six youth study rooms, will be closed from Thursday till Dec. 7, the ward office said.
The office also decided to cancel planned conferences and events.
The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea reached nearly 400 on Wednesday amid sporadic cluster infections across the country.
(END)