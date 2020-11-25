Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FM Ecuador talks

S. Korea, Ecuador discuss cooperation on pandemic, economy

19:37 November 25, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministers of South Korea and Ecuador on Wednesday discussed efforts to boost economic relations and coronavirus cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her Ecuadorian counterpart Luis Gallegos, who is visiting Seoul this week to attend a forum hosted by South Korea to promote its cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Kang expressed hope that Korea's sharing of its experience in tackling COVID-19 would help Ecuador cope with the epidemic.

Kang also asked for Ecuador's support for South Korea's state airport operator's project to build an airport in the Ecuadorian coastal city of Manta.

Gallegos said Ecuador hopes to strengthen bilateral cooperation, adding Seoul's support in development projects has contributed to his country's social and economic growth.

Gallegos also thanked the Korean government for sharing its know-how in containing COVID-19 and providing humanitarian aid to help his country tackle the virus.

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos speaks during a forum on Latin America cooperation hosted by Seoul's foreign and health ministries, in Seoul, on Nov. 23, 2020. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK