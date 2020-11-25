Gyeongnam FC advance to final K League promotion playoff

As the higher seed, Gyeongnam only needed a draw, with no extra time or penalty shootout in play. Daejeon had to win to advance, and they caught a tough break when Bruno Baio missed a penalty and then had a last-minute goal disallowed following a video assistant referee (VAR) review. Just before his shot, Daejeon's Lee Jong-moon fouled a Gyeongnam player in the box, causing the goal to be wiped out.