Korean-language dailies

-- Choo-Yoon strife intensifies after probe launched into Yoon's alleged interference in investigations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- As Choo-Yoon friction deepens, Moon keeps mum (Kookmin Daily)

-- Rank-and-file prosecutors stand up to Choo's disciplinary orders against Yoon (Donga llbo)

-- Ruling party lawmakers call for Yoon to step down, prosecutors take collective action (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party urges Yoon to step down, prosecutors decry as unfair (Segye Times)

-- Rank-and-file prosecutors hold first group meetings in 7 years in protest of justice minister's moves against top prosecutor (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rank-and-file prosecutors in 10 districts take steps in mass backlash against justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors defend collecting information about their own as legal execution of duty, Choo says it's surveillance (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecution on brink of rebellion, rank-and-file prosecutors in 10 district offices to hold meetings (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Daejeon, Sejong, Gwangju levied with heavy comprehensive real estate tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Presidential committee sets in motion to create system allowing labor union representatives at public firms to hold voting rights as board members (Korea Economic Daily)

