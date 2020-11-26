Ulsan jump to top of group, Jeonbuk keep treble hopes alive at AFC Champions League

Jeonbuk remain shorthanded. They'll be without the reigning K League 1 MVP Son Jun-ho and defender Lee Ju-yong. Both played for the national team in Austria earlier this month, and after seven of their teammates tested positive for COVID-19 during the trip, Son and Lee returned to South Korea instead of Qatar and are currently serving their mandatory 14-day quarantine. Also, midfielder Lee Seung-gi and defender Lee Yong are out with injuries.