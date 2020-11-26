Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in November

The Board will continue to conduct monetary policy in order to support the economy and stabilize consumer price inflation at the target level over a medium-term horizon, while paying attention to financial stability. As the recovery in the Korean economy is expected to be modest and inflationary pressures on the demand side are forecast to remain weak, the Board will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance. In this process it will thoroughly assess developments related to the pandemic, the impact on the economy and financial markets here and abroad, changes in financial stability such as household debt growth, and the effects of the policy measures taken in response to the pandemic.

