Seoul city seeks to toughen antivirus measures amid surge in cases
12:09 November 26, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government plans to toughen antivirus measures following consultations with experts amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the capital, an official said Thursday.
Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, made the remark during a virtual press briefing shortly after the city reported a new high of 213 cases on Wednesday.
Park said the city will conduct a special survey on Thursday and Friday to identify places that require strengthened antivirus measures.
