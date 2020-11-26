Go to Contents
Seoul city seeks to toughen antivirus measures amid surge in cases

12:09 November 26, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government plans to toughen antivirus measures following consultations with experts amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the capital, an official said Thursday.

Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, made the remark during a virtual press briefing shortly after the city reported a new high of 213 cases on Wednesday.

Park said the city will conduct a special survey on Thursday and Friday to identify places that require strengthened antivirus measures.

This file photo shows Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the Seoul city government, giving a press briefing at City Hall on Nov. 20, 2020. (Yonhap)

