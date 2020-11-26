Ex-MLB coach Subero among finalists for vacant KBO managerial job
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Former Milwaukee Brewers coach Carlos Subero is one of three finalists for the vacant Hanwha Eagles managerial job in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
The Eagles said Thursday that Subero will be up against two other unidentified candidates for the job. Their general manager Jeong Min-chul is scheduled to return home later Thursday after interviewing Subero in person in the United States.
An Eagles official said nothing has been decided yet and that Jeong will make the final call after reviewing results of all interviews.
The Eagles finished dead last in the 2020 regular season at 46-95-3 (wins-losses-ties). They tied a league record with an 18-game losing streak early in the season, and manager Han Yong-duk stepped down during the slide. Minor league skipper Choi Won-ho finished out the rest of the season as the interim boss.
Subero, 48, played for five years in the minors and one last season in independent ball. He served as a minor league manager in the Texas Rangers' system from 2001 to 2007, and also worked for minor league affiliates of the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Brewers.
He was the Brewers' first base and infield coach from 2016 to 2019, and he managed Venezuela at the Premier12, an Olympic qualifying tournament, last year.
If Subero gets the Eagles' job, he'd become the fourth foreign manager in the KBO's 39-year history, joining Jerry Royster (2008-2010 for the Lotte Giants), Trey Hillman (2017-2018 for the SK Wyverns) and Matt Williams (2020-present for the Kia Tigers).
