S. Korea to sell 5.7 tln won worth of Treasurys in December

17:06 November 26, 2020

SEJONG, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 5.7 trillion won (US$5.1 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 1.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 1.05 trillion won in five-year bonds in December, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

S. Korea to sell 5.7 tln won worth of Treasurys in December - 1

It also intends to sell 1.35 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 400 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 1.35 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 16.1 trillion won in state bonds this month.
