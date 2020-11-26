Moon meets top Chinese diplomat, requests role for inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in greeted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday and stressed that his administration won't cease the drive for lasting peace on the peninsula.
"Our government will not stop efforts to put a (formal) end to war on the Korean Peninsula and achieve complete denuclearization together with the international community, including China," Moon told Wang at the start of their meeting, which pool reporters were allowed to cover. He was apparently referring to the 1950-53 Korean War that finished in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
The president expressed his gratitude to China for its "constructive role and cooperation" so far in the Korea peace process.
He then asked Wang, who also serves as state councilor, to play "many roles" in developing Seoul-Beijing relations and inter-Korean ties.
Moon pointed out that South Korea and China have continued various bilateral exchanges despite the COVID-19 pandemic, setting an "exemplary case" of international cooperation.
Wang agreed that the two sides have promoted friendly ties and partnerships since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
He delivered President Xi Jinping's "special verbal message" for Moon. Xi was quoted as saying that he considers "personal friendship and mutual trust" with Moon very important.
Earlier in the day, Wang had one-on-one talks with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha apparently on Xi's plan to visit here and other major issues, especially as the U.S. is preparing to embrace a new administration under Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Wang told reporters that he thinks Xi will be able to visit South Korea "as soon as (relevant) conditions mature."
Xi agreed to make a trip here within this year, but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus situation.
