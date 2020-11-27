Go to Contents
Moon names new secretary for foreign policy

10:03 November 27, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday named a career diplomat as his new presidential secretary for foreign policy, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Kim Yong-hyon, who previously served as the consul general in Boston, will replace Park Chul-min, who has been in the post since last year. Park has been tapped as ambassador to Hungary.

Kim's past assignments have included posts at the diplomatic missions in Beijing; Erbil, Iraq; and New York, as well as at the foreign ministry's North American Affairs Bureau and Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau.

This photo, provided by Cheong Wa Dae, shows Kim Yong-hyon, new presidential secretary for foreign policy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

