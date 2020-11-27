Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections
SEOUL -- The daily number of novel coronavirus cases in South Korea exceeded 500 for the second straight day Friday as health authorities grapple with sporadic cluster infections across the country amid the third wave of the pandemic.
The country added 569 more COVID-19 cases, including 525 local infections, raising the total caseload to 32,887, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) PM says new daily virus cases over 500 again, warns of full-fledged resurgence
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday that South Korea has confirmed more than 500 COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day and warned that the virus appears to be spreading again in earnest nationwide.
"As the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 patients reached above 500 for the second straight day (as of the start of Friday), it's a situation in which a resurgence is getting into full swing in our country as well," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul.
-----------------
N. Korea ordered overseas missions not to antagonize U.S. after Biden victory: spy agency
SEOUL -- North Korea has recently ordered its overseas missions not to antagonize the United States amid an ongoing power transition in Washington following the presidential election win by Joe Biden, according to a Seoul lawmaker Friday.
Officials from South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) briefed lawmakers on the revelations during a meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to Rep. Kim Byung-kee, who attended the meeting.
-----------------
N. Korea-China trade dips 73 pct this year on pandemic impact
SEOUL -- North Korea's trade with China plunged more than 70 percent in the first nine months of the year due to Pyongyang's border closure with its ally to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, a report showed Friday.
Exports and imports between the two countries came to US$530 million in the January-September period, down 73 percent from a year earlier, according to the report by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
-----------------
Ex-MLB coach Carlos Subero named new manager for KBO's Eagles
SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles named former major league coach Carlos Subero as their new manager Friday.
The Eagles said Subero has agreed to a three-year deal but declined to disclose financial details.
-----------------
(LEAD) Military bans troops from vacationing, off-base trips over resurgent virus
SEOUL -- The military enforced a tighter social distancing scheme on Friday banning troops from vacationing and taking off-installation trips as it is striving to stem the spread of the new coronavirus at barracks.
Under the Level 2.5 social distancing guidance at barracks, all service members are not allowed to leave their bases for the next two weeks. Officers are restricted from having private meetings, while in-person religious gatherings and business trips are also banned.
-----------------
Ex-presidential secretary to Moon appointed ambassador to Spain
SEOUL -- South Korea appointed Bahk Sahng-hoon, former protocol secretary to President Moon Jae-in, as ambassador to Spain in a regular reshuffle that included 15 other new ambassadors and consul generals.
Bahk, a career diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Panama, is known for his expertise in Latin America affairs and fluency in the Spanish language, the foreign ministry said Friday.
(END)