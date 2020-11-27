Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 November 27, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Nov. 23 -- Biden names Antony Blinken as new secretary of state
-- Unification minister says breakthrough in inter-Korean ties could come 'sooner than expected'
25 -- U.S. to provide up to US$3 mln in grants for human rights, democratic reforms in N. Korea
26 -- S. Korea, China hold FM talks
-- Unification minister calls for food, fertilizer aid to N. Korea
