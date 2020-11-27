Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FX market-opening hour

S. Korea to delay opening of FX market by 1 hour on college entrance exam day

15:44 November 27, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The opening of South Korea's foreign exchange market will be delayed by one hour on the day of the college entrance exam next week, the committee in charge of the foreign exchange market said Friday.

The foreign exchange market is set to open at 10 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. next Thursday as part of efforts to ease traffic, according to the Seoul Foreign Exchange Market Committee.

Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly high school seniors, are scheduled to take the crucial test that is widely seen as key to their admission to college and subsequent career in this highly competitive society.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK