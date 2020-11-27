Go to Contents
Renault Samsung to idle Busan factory for 4 days next month

19:15 November 27, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., on Friday announced plans to halt operations at its Busan factory for four days next month.

The automaker has suffered a sharp decline in sales this year due to a lack of new models and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company plans to suspend operations at its plant in the southeastern port city on Dec. 11, 23, 24 and 31. It will also continue to suspend overnight operations at the plant after having reduced operating hours starting Nov. 10.

"Until (the company) begins manufacturing of XM3 vehicles for exports to Europe, our daytime operations can cover (vehicles for) domestic sales," a company official said.

This photo, provided by Renault Samsung Motors Corp., shows workers manufacturing a QM6 vehicle at the company's factory in the southeastern port city of Busan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


