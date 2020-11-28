Korean-language dailies

-- Controversy over illegality of prosecution's alleged 'surveillance document' rises; judges say 'suspicion should be addressed' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon argues document is 'one-off' material; controversy on 'judge document' escalates (Kookmin Daily)

-- COVID-19 tally exceeds 500 for 2nd consecutive day; authorities mull toughening social distancing (Donga llbo)

-- Despite pushback from prosecutors, Choo determined to plow ahead with disciplinary action against Yoon (Segye Times)

-- Prosecutors from 18 district prosecution offices issue statement against Yoon's suspension; Choo Mi-ae set to plow ahead with disciplinary procedure for Yoon Seok-youl (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon faces three turning points (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Court judgment precedes disciplinary panel deliberation; Nov. 30 to mark watershed for his fate as top prosecutor (Hankyoreh)

-- In favor of whom will the scale of law be tipped? Nov. 30 day of reckoning on clash between Choo and Yoon (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Koo Gwang-mo sets in motion aggressive management drive for LG (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Application of health insurance to spinal magnetic resonance imaging delayed (Korea Economic Daily)

