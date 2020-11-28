Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

Health officials call on public to refrain from visiting indoor sports facilities

18:43 November 28, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean health officials on Saturday called on people to refrain from visiting indoor sports facilities to curb the spread of new coronavirus infections.

"Sports activities indoors and hard physical exercise tend to cause the spray of saliva droplets and have trouble physical distancing," the Central Disease Control Headquarters said, explaining the cause of the recent massive community infections in indoor facilities, saunas and nursing homes.

People wait to take a new coronavirus test at a screening station in western Seoul on Nov. 26, 2020. (Yonhap)

In particular, workers at social welfare organizations and medical institutions should not participate in private gatherings after work or at weekend, the agency said.

Citing a nursing home in Gongju, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, where a total of 25 confirmed cases was reported from Monday to Saturday, the cluster infections there broke out after a nursing home worker was infected at a private gathering, the agency said.

In recent days, a spate of community infections was reported at a sauna in southern Seoul with 76 confirmed cases and an aerobics center in western Seoul with 155 confirmed cases.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea exceeded 500 for the third straight day Saturday, putting health officials under pressure to boost the five-tier social distancing level from the current level 2.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK