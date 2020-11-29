Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Sunday's weather forecast

09:09 November 29, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-3 Sunny 30

Incheon 03/-1 Sunny 30

Suwon 04/-3 Sunny 30

Cheongju 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 04/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/01 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/02 Cloudy 30

Jeju 11/08 Rain 30

Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 10/01 Sunny 0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK