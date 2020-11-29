Sunday's weather forecast
09:09 November 29, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-3 Sunny 30
Incheon 03/-1 Sunny 30
Suwon 04/-3 Sunny 30
Cheongju 04/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 05/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 04/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/01 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 07/02 Cloudy 30
Jeju 11/08 Rain 30
Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 10/01 Sunny 0
(END)