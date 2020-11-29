Auto recalls top 2 mln this year: data
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of automobiles subject to recalls topped 2 million in the first 10 months of the year, marking the fourth straight year of auto recalls exceeding the threshold, industry data showed on Sunday.
According to the data, a total of 2.04 million units was subject to recalls in the January-October period, up 56.2 percent from a year earlier.
Last year, a total of 2.16 million units was subject to recalls.
Last week, Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and four other companies were ordered to recall over 160,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, which led the total number of recalls to exceed last year's total.
