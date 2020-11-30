N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss preparation of party congress
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party to discuss preparation of a rare party congress scheduled to be held earlier next year, state media reported Monday.
During the extended politburo meeting held Sunday, Kim "discussed and studied as key agenda items the issue of hearing a report on the preparations for the 8th Congress of the WPK and taking corresponding measures," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The meeting also "harshly criticized economic guidance organs for failing to provide scientific guidance" and "failing to overcome subjectivism and formalism in their work," the KCNA said, though it did not provide further details.
Earlier this year, Kim said he will hold the 8th party congress in January where he plans to provide a new economic development scheme after admitting that his 5 year development plan set to be completed this year has failed due to external and internal challenges.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)