07:19 November 30, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Sauna, sports facilities closed for one week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon checks antivirus efforts ahead of college exam, orders 'thorough preparation' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fitness centers inside apartment complexes closed, year-end gatherings at such places as hotels banned (Donga llbo)
-- Saunas, Zumba dance, aerobics prohibited, no other way than to reduce gatherings (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Saunas, aerobics facilities in greater Seoul closed (Segye Times)
-- 'Jeonse' prices in Seoul jump by highest pct in 18 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- With college exam 3 days away, fathers sent out of town (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul under stricter social distancing scheme, with sauna, aerobics facilities, party rooms banned (Hankyoreh)
-- In reality, Level 2.5 social distancing scheme in place, governments calls it 'Level 3 plus alpha' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Saunas banned in greater Seoul from tomorrow (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Government churns out only 'public part-time jobs" (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Distancing measures raised nationwide (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea decides against tightening rules despite 3rd wave (Korea Herald)
-- Moon under fire for staying mum on pending issues (Korea Times)
(END)

