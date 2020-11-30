(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 30)

Legal circles are mostly convinced that the justice minister's action not only violated the law, but also ignored procedure. A slew of statements by junior prosecutors from 59 district prosecution offices out of 60 across the country calling for withdrawal of her decision prove it. Such a revolt by prosecutors took place in the past, but this is the first time that they have reacted to a justice minister's incomprehensible decision in such a collective way. Even heads of former and current district prosecution offices have joined a crusade to oppose the justice minister's decision.