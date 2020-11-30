Industrial output stays flat, consumption falls again in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output stayed flat in October from a month earlier while consumption and investment declined again, data showed Monday, in a sign that economic recovery momentum still remains weak amid the pandemic.
The nation's overall industrial production remained unchanged on-month in October, following a 2.2 percent on-month gain in September, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, the industrial output fell 2.7 percent in October.
Retail sales declined 0.9 percent from a month earlier, and facility investment fell 3.3 percent on-month.
The country's industrial output, consumption and investment returned to growth in September following monthslong slumps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
