Industrial output stays flat, consumption falls again in Oct.

08:07 November 30, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output stayed flat in October from a month earlier while consumption and investment declined again, data showed Monday, in a sign that economic recovery momentum still remains weak amid the pandemic.

The nation's overall industrial production remained unchanged on-month in October, following a 2.2 percent on-month gain in September, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Compared with a year earlier, the industrial output fell 2.7 percent in October.

Retail sales declined 0.9 percent from a month earlier, and facility investment fell 3.3 percent on-month.

The country's industrial output, consumption and investment returned to growth in September following monthslong slumps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This file photo, taken June 4, 2020, shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

