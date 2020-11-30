Monday's weather forecast
09:00 November 30, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-3 Sunny 10
Incheon 04/-2 Sunny 10
Suwon 05/-3 Sunny 10
Cheongju 06/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 05/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/01 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/09 Cloudy 30
Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 11/02 Sunny 0
(END)