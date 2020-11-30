2nd phase clinical trial of S. Korean drug firm's COVID-19 treatment candidate approved in U.S.
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drug firm GeneOne Life Science Inc. said Monday it has won approval to conduct a second phase clinical trial of its treatment candidate for the novel coronavirus in the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved a phase two study of GLS-1027, an oral drug candidate known to prevent severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19 infection.
The candidate will be administered to 132 adult COVID-19 patients from the moment of their infection to evaluate the efficacy of preventing pneumonia, the company said.
GeneOne Life Science said that GLS-1027 significantly reduced levels of inflammatory cytokines resulting in pulmonary disease and lowered lung diseases in preclinical animal studies.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)