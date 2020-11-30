Samsung Heavy wins 266 bln won orders for LNG carrier, oil tanker
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. has won orders worth a combined 266 billion won (US$241 million) to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier and an oil tanker, the company said Monday.
Samsung Heavy has signed a 206 billion-won deal to build an LNG carrier with an Oceanian company and another 60 billion-won deal to build an S-Max oil tanker, the shipbuilder said in an emailed statement.
The LNG carrier is slated to be delivered by July 2023.
S-Max, or Suez Canal Maximum, refers to 125,000 to 200,000-ton oil tankers that can pass through the Suez Canal with full cargo.
In November alone, Samsung Heavy bagged a total of $2.9 billion in orders, with its annual order target set at $8.4 billion.
