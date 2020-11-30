Go to Contents
Doosan Heavy to build Lao hydropower plant

17:08 November 30, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Monday that it has signed a deal with Korea Western Power Co. to build a hydropower plant in Laos.

Doosan Heavy Industries will complete the construction of the 728-megawatt hydropower plant in the middle Mekong river in Laos by 2029, the company said.

Doosan Heavy will provide key equipment and build the plant under a US$2.4 billion EPC system, which stands for engineering, procurement and construction.

The power plant builder will use the plant project as a chance to make a foray into the overseas market of key equipment for hydropower plants, it said.

This photo, provided by Hangang Hydro Power, which operates hydropower plants on the Han River, on Aug. 4, 2020, shows a hydropower plant in the northeastern part of South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

