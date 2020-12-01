BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- K-pop megastar BTS has achieved another milestone with its new song "Life Goes On" making its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart.
""Life Goes On" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's Hot 100," Billboard said in a Twitter post, one day before the weekly chart will be refreshed.
The song "drew 14.9 million U.S. streams and sold 150,000 in the week ending Nov. 26," it added.
"Life Goes On" marks the second BTS song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main single chart after its single "Dynamite" debut at the top of the chart earlier in the year.
"Dynamite" is still ranked at No. 3 on this week's Hot 100, according to the Billboard.
