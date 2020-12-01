(LEAD) BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- K-pop megastar BTS has achieved another milestone with its new song "Life Goes On" making its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart.
""Life Goes On" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's Hot 100," Billboard said in a Twitter post, one day before the weekly chart will be refreshed.
The song "drew 14.9 million U.S. streams and sold 150,000 in the week ending Nov. 26," it added.
"Life Goes On" marks the second BTS song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main single chart after its single "Dynamite" debut at the top of the chart earlier in the year.
"BTS is now the first and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100," Billboard tweeted.
"Dynamite" is still ranked at No. 3 on this week's Hot 100, according to the Billboard.
With its latest song, BTS now has three top-charted songs that include BTS remix version of "Savage Love" by U.S. singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685.
All three songs reached the summit of the Billboard singles chart within a span of just three months, Billboard noted.
"Life Goes On" is also the first song "sung mostly in a non-English language" since "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi in 2017 to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it added.
The song is incuded in the South Korean septet's latest album "Be," which has also topped the Billboard's main albums chart, the Billboard 200.
"Be" is BTS' fifth album to reach the top spot on the albums chart.
