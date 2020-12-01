Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:03 December 01, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-President Chun found guilty of defaming 1980 massacre witness but offers no apology (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- PM says chief prosecutor's resignation will be inevitable amid tensions with justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- PM proposes to Moon that justice minister, prosecutor general should step down together (Donga llbo)
-- PM proposes to Moon that chief prosecutor, justice minister need to step down amid growing tensions (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon discusses with PM growing tensions between justice minister, prosecutor general (Segye Times)
-- Acting chief prosecutor implores justice minister to reconsider suspension of Yoon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon warns prosecution that reform entails pain amid tensions between chief prosecutor, justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ex-President Chun found guilty of defaming 1980 massacre witness (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon urges civil servants to follow his reform drive, apparently targeting prosecution (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Market capitalization of top 5 K-pop labels reaches combined 10 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't presses ahead with implementation of 52 workweek system for smaller firms (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Prosecutors implore Choo to reconsider suspension (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Justice minister, top prosecutor continue battle in court (Korea Herald)
-- Korea signs agreement with AstraZeneca for COVID vaccine (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK