(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 1)

That's not all. Mid-level officials in the Justice Ministry have joined forces to oppose the justice minister's reckless move to oust Yoon. A number of prosecutors working in the ministry even requested Choo to release the records of her inspections on Yoon to see if he really made serious violations of the Prosecution Act. They include nearly all prosecutors except a very few with close ties to the liberal administration. As it turned out, inspections on Yoon were conducted without following procedures stipulated by the law. As a result, the Justice Ministry — which must uphold the law more than any other agencies — has practically turned into a lawless world. It is Choo and her allies — not Yoon — that must be investigated by the prosecution.