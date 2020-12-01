S. Korea reaffirms efforts to promote democracy after Biden pledges 'democracy summit'
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has worked actively with the international community to promote democracy, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, after a news report said U.S. President-elect Joe Biden may host a global democracy summit next year.
Politico reported last week that Biden's envisioned "Summit for Democracy" could take place during his first year in office, in what would be seen as his administration's move to counter China's assertiveness amid their growing rivalry.
"We understand that no detailed plans for such a summit have yet been made," a ministry official said. "As our government has actively been taking part in the international community's efforts to promote democracy, we will deal with the matter under this basic position."
Unveiling the idea for such a summit earlier this year, Biden had described the envisioned gathering as an occasion that "will bring together the world's democracies to strengthen our democratic institutions, honestly confront nations that are backsliding and forge a common agenda," according to Politico.
