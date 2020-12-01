Hyundai's Nov. sales fall 4.3 pct on overseas slump
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales fell 4.3 percent last month from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak continued to affect overseas sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 376,704 vehicles in November, down from 393,694 units a year earlier, due to decreased overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 11 percent to 70,035 units last month from 63,160 a year ago, helped by robust sales of new models, such as the Palisade, Santa Fe and Tucson SUV models.
But overseas sales declined 7.2 percent to 306,669 units from 330,534 during the same period.
From January to November, sales dropped 16 percent to 3,369,055 autos from 4,026,075 in the same period of last year.
