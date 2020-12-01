Doosan Heavy to raise 1.2 tln won via stock sale
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Cash-strapped Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Tuesday that it will sell shares worth 1.2 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) late this month to repay its debts.
The country's largest power equipment maker will issue about 121 million new shares at 9,980 won apiece on Dec. 24, it said in a regulatory filing.
In March, Doosan Heavy received a cash injection of 3 trillion won from its creditors, including the Korea Development Bank (KDB), amid a liquidity crunch, in exchange for asset sales and other cost-cutting measures.
Its short-term debts, due this year, reach 4.2 trillion won.
