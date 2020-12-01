Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

At least 5 killed in apartment building fire in Gunpo

18:40 December 01, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a 25-story apartment building in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people, fire authorities said.

The blaze started on the 12th floor of the building located in the city about 32 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 4:37 p.m., they said.

Among the victims, two fell to their deaths, while three were found dead in the stairwell leading to the rooftop.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 5:11 p.m. by mobilizing choppers, pumpers and other equipment.

This photo, provided by a citizen, shows a fire at an apartment building located in Gunpo, 32 kilometers south of Seoul, on Dec. 1, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK