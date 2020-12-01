At least 5 killed in apartment building fire in Gunpo
18:40 December 01, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a 25-story apartment building in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people, fire authorities said.
The blaze started on the 12th floor of the building located in the city about 32 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 4:37 p.m., they said.
Among the victims, two fell to their deaths, while three were found dead in the stairwell leading to the rooftop.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 5:11 p.m. by mobilizing choppers, pumpers and other equipment.
