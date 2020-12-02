Korean-language dailies

-- Court, justice ministry's inspection committee take Yoon's side (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon gets back to work, says he will safeguard spirits of Constitution, rule of law (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon's suspension harms neutrality of prosecution: court (Donga Ilbo)

-- Court grants injunction, Yoon gets back to work immediately (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon's back, court says prosecutor general should not blindly obey justice minister (Segye Times)

-- Court puts brakes on justice ministry, saying it tarnishes prosecution's neutrality (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon's back, says he will safeguard spirit of Constitution (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Court grants injunction, Yoon returns after 7 days (Hankyoreh)

-- Court declares suspension unfair, Yoon Seok-youl returns (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Midsized companies say they want deregulation, not money (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- There are 130,000 electric cars, not enough places to charge them (Korea Economic Daily)

