(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 2)

Moreover, prosecutors in charge of internal inspections in the top law enforcement agency also made their voices heard. Signs of an internal rift were evident in a meeting of the inspection committee on Tuesday morning. When the head of the inspection office in the ministry said he had not been briefed about Yoon's case, his subordinate, a female prosecutor, attacked him for "putting the shame on me." However, the female prosecutor admitted that she had to skip briefing her immediate boss because of the minister's order to keep things mum.