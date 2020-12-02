Two boy band members test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Two members of K-pop boy band UP10TION have tested positive for the new coronavirus, their management agency said Wednesday.
Kogyeol and Bit-to tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Monday, respectively, while the rest of the members have tested negative, Top Media said in a statement on its official website.
Bit-to first took the screening test after health authorities on Sunday notified him that he had been in contact with a COVID-19 patient.
After he was confirmed to have contracted the virus the next day, the band's other members took the tests, and Kogyeol additionally tested positive, according to the agency.
The agency said the members who tested positive for the virus will follow the health authorities' guidelines, while the rest of the members and the managers will go into isolation at home for two weeks.
The singers, MCs and staff who took part in music programs of local broadcasters MBC and SBS on Saturday and Sunday also took the screening tests, as UP10TION performed on the programs on both dates.
Most of them, including NCT, CNBLUE, aespa, AKMU and TREASURE, have tested negative for the coronavirus.
In addition to UP10TION, two members of girl group EVERGLOW also tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, raising concerns over further transmissions in the local music industry.
