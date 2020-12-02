KBO club Dinos preparing additional documents on Na Sung-bum for MLB posting

Na, 31, bounced back from that surgery in 2020 to once again demonstrate his signature power stroke. This year, Na batted .324/.390/.596 with a career-high 34 home runs and 112 RBIs, while also scoring 115 runs. He was second in runs scored, third in home runs and seventh in RBIs. He was .001 point short of matching his career high in slugging percentage, and his 37 doubles were the second-highest single-season total of his career.

