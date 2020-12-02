KBO's ERA champion returning for 3rd season with Heroes
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean league ERA champion will be back for his third season.
The Kiwoom Heroes announced Wednesday they have retained left-hander Eric Jokisch on a one-year deal worth US$900,000, including incentives.
The American ace has been with the Heroes since 2019. In 2019, while making $500,000, Jokisch went 13-9 with a 3.13 ERA in 30 starts. This year, on a $700,000 deal, Jokisch was 12-7 in 27 starts with a 2.14 ERA, the lowest in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
Jokisch's 2.67 ERA over the past two years is the best in the league over that span. During that 2019-2020 period, Jokisch has the fourth-most wins (25) and strikeouts (256), and has thrown sixth-most innings (341).
KBO clubs are each allowed to sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum two pitchers. From last year's group, the Heroes have already parted ways with right-hander Jake Brigham and infielder Addison Russell.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)