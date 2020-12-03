Korean-language dailies

-- Conflict between Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution gets bigger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon pushes forward with punishment committee in message that he will 'follow rules' over political decision (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae swiftly appoints vice justice minister (Donga llbo)

-- Moon takes offensive, set on firing Yoon Seok-youl by filling vice justice minister's seat (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon pushes forward with 'punishing Yoon Seok-youl' (Segye Times)

-- Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu was attorney for key suspect in Wolsong-1 shutdown controversy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae appoints justice vice minister, prosecution seeks arrest warrants over Wolsong-1 shutdown controversy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae fills empty vice minister seat for 'Yoon Seok-youl punishment committee' (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon pushes forward with 'clearing Yoon Seok-youl' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-yong's new Samsung seeks reform with 'young blood, 50-something' C-level execs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Pro-Choo officials offer to resign, fear over 'breach of order' spreads (Korea Economic Daily)

