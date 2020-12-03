Go to Contents
Moon says 'procedural justification' is important over prosecution chief's fate

15:02 December 03, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the importance of "procedural justification and fairness" in deciding whether to discipline South Korea's top prosecutor over his alleged wrongdoings, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

Moon's message came a day before the Ministry of Justice plans to convene a session of the formal disciplinary committee to discuss the issue involving Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.

Moon requested the public "calmly" keep watch on the results of the meeting without making any hasty forecast, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president pointed out the seriousness of the matter, Kang said in a statement.

This file photo shows President Moon Jae-in. (Yonhap)

