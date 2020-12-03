Int'l art fair kicks off in Busan
BUSAN, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- This year's annual international art fair opened in the South Korean port city of Busan on Thursday, featuring around 3,000 artworks by about 250 local and foreign artists.
The 2020 Busan International Art Fair (BIAF), hosted by the K-Art International Exchange Association (K-Art), will be held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, commonly known as BEXCO, until Monday.
The BIAF, which provides artists and viewers with opportunities to make direct transactions, has been hailed for contributing to pricing artworks in a reasonable way and thus enhancing the transparency of the art market.
For the 19th edition of the fair, the K-Art focused on introducing artworks by up-and-coming painters and offered free guide services and discussion sessions between artists and visitors.
K-Art said it will donate the event's proceeds to UNICEF, or the United Nations Children's Fund, and a local fund to support young artists.
"We aim to promote transparent and reasonable transactions of artworks that satisfy all parties," K-Art chief Heo Sook said. "Through the BIAF, Korean artists and painters can go abroad and produce more creative works."
