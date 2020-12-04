Korean-language dailies

-- Disciplinary session for top prosecutor deferred again till Dec. 10 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon stresses procedural justification over top prosecutor's fate (Kookmin Daily)

-- National college entrance exam held amid resurgent coronavirus (Donga llbo)

-- Moon's approval rating hits record low of 37.4 pct (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon's approval rating falls below 40 pct (Segye Times)

-- Disciplinary session for top prosecutor delayed again with Moon's approval rating plunging (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Aide of ruling party's leader found dead after prosecutor's interrogation (JoongAng Ilbo)

--Moon stresses importance of procedural justification over top prosecutor's discipline (Hankyoreh)

-- Disciplinary session for top prosecutor delayed due to Moon's remark (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Loan interest soars amid zero interest rate days (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 2021 budget bill includes lots of noneconomic projects (Korea Economic Daily)

