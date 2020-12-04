(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 4)

The government claims fiscal spending should be priming water during hard times. But spending far exceeds the growth. The annual growth rate has slowed to around 1 percent, but fiscal spending has increased 8 to 9 percent over the last three years. Populist pork-barrel projects like Gadeok Airport construction have been railroaded even though their worthiness is questioned. The main opposition joins the populist campaign after witnessing how it had helped the ruling party in winning votes.