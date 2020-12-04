Friday's weather forecast
09:00 December 04, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-4 Cloudy 20
Incheon 04/-2 Cloudy 20
Suwon 05/-5 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 06/-3 Sunny 0
Daejeon 07/-4 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/-3 Sunny 10
Gwangju 07/00 Cloudy 0
Jeju 09/07 Cloudy 20
Daegu 08/-3 Sunny 0
Busan 11/01 Sunny 0
