Friday's weather forecast

09:00 December 04, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-4 Cloudy 20

Incheon 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 05/-5 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 06/-3 Sunny 0

Daejeon 07/-4 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/-3 Sunny 10

Gwangju 07/00 Cloudy 0

Jeju 09/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 08/-3 Sunny 0

Busan 11/01 Sunny 0
(END)

