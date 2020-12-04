Go to Contents
Seoul logs record high 295 coronavirus cases Thursday: acting mayor

09:16 December 04, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul posted 295 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest ever for the city, according to its acting mayor.

Seo Jeong-hyup made the remark during an interview on the CBS radio station Friday, saying the city government plans to draw up additional antivirus measures.

The capital city is currently under Level 2 social distancing rules, the middle level of a five-tier scheme.

"If we enter into Level 3 of social distancing, all economic activities will effectively grind to a halt," he said.

"Level 3 is the last card we will use in a desperately dangerous situation," he continued. "We will discuss additional (antivirus) steps with experts and may announce them as early as this afternoon."

Seoul set its previous record for daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 262 new infections.

This file photo, provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, shows acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

