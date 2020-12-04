Seoul logs record high 295 coronavirus cases Thursday: acting mayor
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul posted 295 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest ever for the city, according to its acting mayor.
Seo Jeong-hyup made the remark during an interview on the CBS radio station Friday, saying the city government plans to draw up additional antivirus measures.
The capital city is currently under Level 2 social distancing rules, the middle level of a five-tier scheme.
"If we enter into Level 3 of social distancing, all economic activities will effectively grind to a halt," he said.
"Level 3 is the last card we will use in a desperately dangerous situation," he continued. "We will discuss additional (antivirus) steps with experts and may announce them as early as this afternoon."
Seoul set its previous record for daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 262 new infections.
